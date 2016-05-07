EAST TEXAS — Several locations around East Texas hit triple digits yesterday, and many more did this afternoon. We saw a mix of sun and clouds today, but when winds returned to a southerly direction, temps rose to a high of 102°. The good news was the continued dry dew points that left the afternoon toasty, but not very muggy. However, changes to the forecast are not far away.

100 degree heat will be out of the forecast as we head into Friday, with a high in the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies will be the mainstay on Friday, along with a 20% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A slightly better chance for showers and storms arrives on Saturday with continued partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 90s.

A small chance for showers and storms will be in the forecast Sunday, but those chances go way up as we head into Sunday night and Monday. Chances for showers and storms on Monday will be near 60% with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will take a big hit, dropping to only 87 on Monday and falling to just 88 on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for lingering showers and storms. The 7-day ends with mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 on Wednesday.

Don't fear the heat East Texas, this round doesn't look set to last very long.

-- Meteorologist Brittany Mireles

