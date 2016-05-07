EAST TEXAS — ​After setting a record on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we fell short by one degree on Monday and hit "only" 104°. The winds have changed direction to the northeast behind a weak front and that will drop temps back into the 90s for most of this week. Rain is not likely this week after tonight, but looks to return as we head into the weekend. The best chance for rain tonight will be in Deep East Texas, but don't count on it, most of us are not going to see or feel anything fall from tke sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see lower humidity and lower temperature values on the other side of the boundaries passing Monday. Temps will still be hot, in the mid to upper 90s, but with the lower humidity levels, the mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and sunny skies on Wednesday will feel much more comfortable. 100 degree heat, more humidity, and continued sunshine will be around for Thursday and Friday.

Another chance at rain and cooler temps will arrive in East Texas for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances aren't very high, only a 20% for Saturday with mostly sunny skies, and a 20% pm chance for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the mid to upper 90s on both days.

Stay hydrated and stay cool East Texas!

-- Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX