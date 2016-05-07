EAST TEXAS — Several locations around East Texas hit triple digits yesterday, and many more will by this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast today, but with winds returning to a southerly direction, temps will be on the rise. The good news, continued dry dew points will leave this afternoon toasty, but not very muggy. However, changes to the forecast are not far away.

Temps will be hot this afternoon, reaching 102, but with the lower humidity levels, the mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and toasty temps will feel slightly better than our previous bout with triple digit temps. 100 degree heat will hold on as we head into Friday, with a high of exactly 100 in the forecast. Partly cloudy skies will be the mainstay on Friday, along with a 20% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. A slightly better chance for showers and storms arrives on Saturday with continued partly cloudy skies and a high of 98.

A small chance for showers and storms will be in the forecast Sunday, but those chances go way up as we head into Sunday night and Monday. Chances for showers and storms on Monday will be near 60% with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will take a big hit, dropping to only 91 on Monday and falling to just 88 on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for lingering showers and storms. The 7-day ends with mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 on Wednesday.

Don't fear the heat East Texas, this round doesn't look set to last very long.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

