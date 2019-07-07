HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorms that is expected to move south into the most northeast portion of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning.

The NHC has classified the disturbance as "Invest 92L." If it becomes a named storm it will be called Barry.

It's still too soon to determine what impacts the system will have on the Gulf Coast, but residents from Texas to Florida are urged to keep a very close watch; namely Texas and Louisiana.

There's currently an 80 percent chance of it developing into a tropical system over the next five days and a 50 percent chance for the next two days.

The latest Invest 92L spaghetti models shifted back east a little early Tuesday.

A hurricane reconnaissance plane, aka 'hurricane hunters', are planning to investigate this system beginning Wednesday.

How this storm evolves remains a mystery. Computer models are all over the place regarding strength. Some models show a weak tropical storm while others show a hurricane. Some models even show what we call "R.I." -- standing for 'rapid intensification.'

What we know so far:

80 percent chance for development by the weekend

Everyone from Texas to Florida along the coast needs to keep an eye on it

Models shifted east overnight into Tuesday morning

The strength and track remain unclear at this time

The forecast over the next 24 hours will be very telling

If Houston ends up on the western side of the system, we will be on the "dry side;" if Houston ends up with a direct hit or on the eastern side of the system, we will be on the "wet side" and can expect more rain

What do you need to do?

-Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

-Check your hurricane supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get a storm, which at this time remains very uncertain.

-Go over your storm plan with your family. Where would you go? What route would you take if asked to evacuate?

-Stay informed. Check in with us twice a day. Once in the morning and once before you go to bed so you don't get caught off guard.

What are high pressure cells?

Steering currents will be the drivers for the forecast come Friday and Saturday here locally.

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good. The area of high pressure that was centered over us is backing westward and that will allow a small opening for a big moisture source.