Hurricane Ida evacuees seek refuge in East Texas

Storm trackers predict the Ida to be a major hurricane as it approaches the central Louisiana coast.

TEXAS, USA — Kali Bisch is packing her bags tonight. When Ida touches land near her home in Covington, Louisiana, she doesn’t want to be there to see it.

Storm trackers predict Ida to be a major hurricane as it approaches the central Louisiana coast Sunday evening- exactly 16 years after hurricane Katrina.

“I was scared, I'm not gonna lie. Because you think of Louisiana, you think about hurricanes," said Bisch.

She isn’t the only one leaving Louisiana and heading east. Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Tyler said they’re selling out of rooms. Shari Lee with Visit Tyler said the pressure is on for hotels that were already reaching capacity.

“Now that COVID has started seeing a rise, we've had another influx of travel nurses and so our hotel occupancy is pretty full right now. It's a little concerning that we already have travel nurses, and now we're needing to take care of refugees as well,” Lee said.

This overcrowding has never happened before, but Lee said there’s a solution — it's Visit Tyler keeping track of how many rooms each local hotel has and then broadening out to other hotels as demand increases.

Bisch already has her shelter secured with family in Grapeland. She's leaving behind a very quiet neighborhood.

“I noticed people were leaving kind of throughout the day. And so I kind of took that as listen to the locals and maybe we should do the same," Bisch said.