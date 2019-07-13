NEW ORLEANS — Four elderly people trapped in a coastal Louisiana community that was cut off from rising water from Hurricane Barry have been rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Another eight people who were also trapped on Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish will have to be rescued by boat.

Terrebonne Parish leaders called a voluntary evacuation order Friday for the low-lying areas, including Isle de Jean Charles.

Isle de Jean Charles is a narrow stretch of land near the southern coast of Terrebonne Parish about 45 minutes from Houma, Louisiana. The Coast Guard says the only road into the community, Island Road, is impassible due to rising waters.

The storm threatening the Louisiana coast has strengthened to a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

