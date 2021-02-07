Elsa becomes first hurricane of the 2021 season

Hurricane, tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the Caribbean. The storm is moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Elsa formed early Friday morning. It is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and the first hurricane of the year. The storm is quickly moving across the Atlantic.

As of early Friday morning, Hurricane Elsa was located about 75 miles east of St. Vincent. The storm had sustained winds at 75 mph with some stronger gusts.

Reports from Barbados indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 from the center of circulation. Elsa was moving very quickly towards the west-northwest at 28 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Martinique, the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Engano to the border of Haiti and Entire coast of Haiti is under a tropical storm warning too.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the next few hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba should monitor the progress of Elsa. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later today.

The degree of land interaction with the mountainous islands of Hispaniola and Cuba will be a big factor in the future strength of Elsa at days 4 and 5.

Like the track forecast, there is a huge model spread with solutions ranging from dissipation in the Caribbean to a category 3 hurricane. Given the uncertainty with Elsa, the intensity forecast generally keeps the storm steady in strength from 24 to 120 hours. It remains on the low side of the model guidance.

According to the National Hurricane Center, average track errors are 175 miles and 200 miles at days 4 and 5. Given the larger-than-normal uncertainty and because hazards will extend well away from the center of the storm, users are urged to not focus on the exact forecast points.

There is a risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week.