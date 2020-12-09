New storm likely in Caribbean, Gamma expected to turn west

A new tropical depression is likely in the Caribbean. It will head NW toward the southern Gulf. Gamma is expected to move into the SW Gulf this week.

NEW ORLEANS — Invest 92

The tropical wave in the Caribbean will likely develop into a tropical depression over the next day or so. It will move NW toward the Gulf and could reach the southern Gulf by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Will likely see a tropical depression within the next day or two from #92L. Lots of unknowns once it gets into the Gulf by Tuesday-Wednesday. *If it reaches northern Gulf Coast it would be later in the week. Just need to watch at this point. Next name is #Delta #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/wZe9Vwn4tp — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) October 4, 2020

Timing and intensity of the system will determine where it goes once it gets into the Gulf. Right now, a weak front will be skirting the area late in the week, but doesn't look like it will push all the way through the region. High pressure will start to build further east and that will allow the system to head NW until another trough swings through to pull it northeast. When that happens is unclear, so for now a lot of scenarios are possible.

An interaction with Gamma could also be a factor for the future of Invest 92, which only adds to unknowns.

Long-range models are not in good agreement yet with the timing of everything so its eventual path and effects remain unclear- this is no surprise since we are looking way out in time for a system that has not taken shape yet.

We'll watch it closely and will have more updates.

GAMMA

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Gamma's winds increased to 60 mph. The center was in the southern Gulf and it is expected to make a west turn later Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds ahead of the system.

There is good model consensus that it will continue to head west and eventually southwest as it weakens.

Gamma could then hang in the Bay of Campeche through late week and eventually weaken. This does not look like it'll be a threat to Louisiana.

