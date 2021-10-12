December's roller coaster temperatures have HVAC systems working overtime

What impact can this weather whiplash have on those of us cranking our thermostats up and down trying to stay comfortable?

HOUSTON, Texas — After record heat Thursday and Friday, a strong cold front moves in Saturday that will send temperatures dropping dramatically.

Scott Spears, a senior technician with Village Plumbing and Air, said the rollercoaster of temperatures has had their technicians working around the clock.

“We’ve been very busy this year, very busy this year and including right now where we’re supposed to be checking on heaters, we’re still working on air conditioners,” Spears said.

He said with cold weather on deck this weekend people will be reaching for the thermostat once again.

“So you’re running air conditioning today when it’s 80 and then tomorrow you’re going to be running the heater," Spears said.

However, he said there’s mistakes folks make going back and forth.

“We get a lot of people calling in saying my heat’s not working and that’s strictly because they haven’t switched it from the cool setting to the heat setting,” he said.

It sounds like common sense but Spears said it happens a lot.

He also wants people to be aware of switches in their attics.

“People go upstairs to get their Christmas decorations down and there’s a light switch that turns the light on and there’s a light switch that turns the unit off,” Spears said. “The direct power to the unit, and inevitably, they’re constantly turning off the power to the unit.”

If you plan to turn on your heater when it gets cold look out for strange smells which may be a sign that something is wrong.

Spears urges everyone to get their HVAC units checked out to ensure everything is working properly.

He said calls for service will spike once the cold arrives for longer periods of time this winter so don’t get caught waiting for a technician.