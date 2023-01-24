It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night.
Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
And many North Texans were thrilled to share what they were seeing of the snow from their homes, with photos of snowfall in Southlake, Sanger, Decatur, Ponder and more.
Further flurries hit parts of Dallas and Collin counties but not to the level seen in Denton County.
Here's a look at some of the snowy scenes sent to WFAA by viewers:
Now that the snow has cleared out, get the latest forecast here.