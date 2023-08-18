Tropical Storm Franklin will make landfall Wednesday morning

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Franklin will bring heavy rain to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico Wednesday. Winds will not be a big problem as it remains a tropical storm.
Tropical Storm Franklin
Franklin is the named storm of greatest concern right now as it takes aim at the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Landfall is expected sometime Wednesday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.
This storm will also have a significant impact on parts of Puerto Rico. Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week. The heavy rain may produce flash and urban flooding which may result in landslides and mudslides. Rising rivers will also be a concern.
Remnants of Emily
The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily are trying to redevelop over warm Atlantic waters. There is a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours. If the remnants do re-strengthen, the storm would receive a new name.
