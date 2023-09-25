WATCH THIS: Strong winds knocks off pavilion at coffee shop in Tyler

Last night's heavy rain and strong winds left more than 30,000 people without power. The Coco Bean and Holistic Beauty Med Spa owner, Tasha Meyer said over a live camera feed she was able to see when the outdoor tent was ripped up from the concrete by the strong winds.

"Everything looked okay, and we were watching it live and it actually, the wind picked up and blew it over while we were watching," Meyer said. "So, I gasped, I was really upset because we haven’t had that tent for very long. It was really cute, and it was expensive, so it was not fun to watch that blow over."