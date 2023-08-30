Several fire crews working on 100-acre wildfire in Anderson County

Officials said the wildfire started on County Road 1225 near Deadwood Hunting Club in Elkhart.

ELKHART, Texas — Several fire departments are working on a large wildfire in Anderson County Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the wildfire has burned an estimated 100 acres.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in at around 9:40 a.m. of a wildfire on County Road 1225 near Deadwood Hunting Club in Elkhart.

At this moment, there are three fire departments on the scene. Palestine Fire Department has send out four trucks to help with the fire.