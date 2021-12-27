No record high, but warm temps continue in Longview before weekend cool down

Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said a La Niña pattern is to blame for warmer temperatures.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Shorts and T-shirt weather continued Monday in Longview as residents enjoyed the outdoors.

Although it was again unseasonably warm, Monday's high temperature of 78 degrees was just shy of the record of 80 degrees set in 2015.

Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said a La Niña pattern is to blame for warmer temperatures.

"We’ve had this south-southwest flow that’s been pretty stagnant (that) ushers in cloud cover, which typically will come more at night and overnight which keeps temperatures from dropping," he said. "And then just keeps us in this warm … pattern where it just continually pumps warmer air from the Gulf up into our area. And that’s kind of why we’re reaching these near-record temperatures over and over is because this pattern has been stagnant."

But get your coats and mittens ready: A system moving into the Longview area this weekend could bring "a pretty pronounced cold shot of air," Thorne said.

That means even a chance for snow showers Sunday morning.

Otherwise, high temperatures this week will remain in the 70s, with a chance for storms later in the week.