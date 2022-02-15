Late NWS meteorologist honored in Shreveport

Mario Valverde served as the meteorologist in charge at the NWS Shreveport WFO from 2012 until 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. — Staff at the National Weather Service forecast office in Shreveport honored their former colleague and friend, Mario Valverde, through a bench dedication early Monday afternoon.

Valverde served as the meteorologist-in-charge at the Shreveport office since 2012. In July, Valverde passed away after an extended battle with Glioblastoma.

Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford says Valverde's leadership was a driving force for the forecasting office.

“He brought forth a lot of great ideas, a lot of energy, leadership and he was very much family to all of us," Hansford said.