Late NWS meteorologist honored in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. — Staff at the National Weather Service forecast office in Shreveport honored their former colleague and friend, Mario Valverde, through a bench dedication early Monday afternoon.
Valverde served as the meteorologist-in-charge at the Shreveport office since 2012. In July, Valverde passed away after an extended battle with Glioblastoma.
Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford says Valverde's leadership was a driving force for the forecasting office.
“He brought forth a lot of great ideas, a lot of energy, leadership and he was very much family to all of us," Hansford said.
Friends and family went on to say that Valverde was dedicated to STEM outreach and under his leadership, the Shreveport office was recognized with the National Weather Association's special achievement aware for outstanding service and decision support.