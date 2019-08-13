TYLER, Texas — Two airports in East Texas, Tyler-Pounds and Longview, hit 100 degrees for the first time this year Monday.

With the high temperatures and oppressive humidity, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are major risk. Keeping yourself cool and hydrated could help save your life in hot weather.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Brandon Davis, the best way to keep yourself safe is to stay indoors where there is air conditioning.

If you do not have an air conditioner, or a cool place to stay, there are many places in Tyler that offer cooling stations to help you beat the summer heat.

Places open overnight include:



The Salvation Army

American Red Cross

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

During the day you can stop by:

Tyler fire stations

Glass Recreation Center

Tyler Public Library

Senior Citizen Activity Center

Tyler Ross Garden

However, for those who work outside during the summer, where A/C is not available, there are more steps you need to take to make sure you stay safe in the heat.

If you have to be outside, Davis recommends stay in the shade as much as possible and keep yourself hydrated.

