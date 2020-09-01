TYLER, Texas — A natural disaster can strike at anytime and anywhere. In the event of a severe weather event, preparedness can make a huge difference.
RELATED: What you need to know about Friday's severe weather threat
"We think that everyone should have, set aside, a kit that you can grab and go in a hurry," said Tammy Prater of the American Red Cross said.
The American Red Cross recommends an emergency kit.
Here a few items that you can include in your kit:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day
- Food: non-perishable food items such as granola bars or easy-to-prepare items.
- Flashlights
- Battery-powered radio
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Blankets
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical supplies
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Misc. items: work gloves, matches, rain gear and towels.
"Most of these things are in your house," Prater said. "That's why we recommend you have everything close together in a kit where you can grab it in a hurry."
The Red Cross also suggest making a plan with your loved ones on where to meet in the event a disaster hits your area.
"The main thing is everyone can do this, you just have to plan for it, planning is essential, planning saves lives."
RELATED: EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: What to have in case of severe weather emergency
RELATED: TIPS: What to do in case of a tornado