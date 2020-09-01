TYLER, Texas — A natural disaster can strike at anytime and anywhere. In the event of a severe weather event, preparedness can make a huge difference.

RELATED: What you need to know about Friday's severe weather threat

"We think that everyone should have, set aside, a kit that you can grab and go in a hurry," said Tammy Prater of the American Red Cross said.

The American Red Cross recommends an emergency kit.

Here a few items that you can include in your kit:

Water: one gallon per person, per day

Food: non-perishable food items such as granola bars or easy-to-prepare items.

Flashlights

Battery-powered radio

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Blankets

Medications (7-day supply) and medical supplies

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Misc. items: work gloves, matches, rain gear and towels.

"Most of these things are in your house," Prater said. "That's why we recommend you have everything close together in a kit where you can grab it in a hurry."

The Red Cross also suggest making a plan with your loved ones on where to meet in the event a disaster hits your area.

"The main thing is everyone can do this, you just have to plan for it, planning is essential, planning saves lives."

RELATED: EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: What to have in case of severe weather emergency

RELATED: TIPS: What to do in case of a tornado

RELATED: WATCH VS. WARNING: Understanding tornado alerts