TYLER, Texas — The CBS 19 Weather Team has been watching a growing disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, that is now likely to become a Hurricane before the weekend arrives. This storm system could impact East Texas, but right now there is still a lot of uncertainty around what path this system will take.

Here is what we know as of now.

The Latest:

As of 2:30 in the afternoon an unorganized area of storms was building over the Gulf of Mexico. This area of storms is forecast to become a Tropical Depression in the next 12 to 24 hours. Following that we will see intensification into a Tropical Storm and then growing to a Hurricane between now and Friday evening.

At this time there are no watches or warnings anywhere along the Texas coast or even the western Louisiana coast, although portions of the coast near New Orleans are now under a Tropical Storm Watch. Texas is still within the cone of uncertainty, however, which means we can't let our guard down yet.

Peak winds as of this time were 30 mph.

What We Know:

NHC has increased the probability of development to 100%.

The disturbance is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane recon planes are flying in and investigating the storm.

We should have a better forecast track in the next few days.

It's important to understand the uncertainty - the models could shift back to Texas just as easily as they shifted to Louisiana

If East Texas ends up on the western side of the system, we will be on the "dry side" if East Texas ends up with a direct hit or on the eastern side of the system, we will be on the "wet side" and can expect more rain and wind.

Be ready for heavy rain, wind, and even severe weather this weekend, though also be prepared for a scenario in which this storm misses East Texas with the worst impacts.

Links You Can Use:

The Forecast:

The weekend is when things could really change around East Texas. We are watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 100% chance to turn into a Tropical Depression in the next 24 hours, and then is forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane by Friday. Where this storm goes has major impacts on our weekend forecast.

Right now there are two main scenarios.

Scenario one is this system forms in the Gulf, moves along the Gulf Coast, and comes onshore somewhere between Lake Charles and Beaumont. This would then push a lot of tropical moisture up into East Texas, making for a rather rainy weekend. The closer to Beaumont this system goes, the higher our rain totals will be. In the worst case scenarios we could see upwards of six inches around the region.

Scenario two is this system forms in the Gulf, moves along the Gulf Coast, and comes onshore closer to New Orleans. This could bring rain into East Texas, but much much less than in scenario one, or it could mean the rain misses us all together. Right now it is still too early to tell.

Of course between now and then this forecast will likely change, and the storm could come onshore in a variety of locations, so checking back into the forecast all week long will be crucial to your weekend planning.

Spaghetti Models Showing Uncertainty of Tropical Storm Path.

As of now our forecast is for increasing clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday and Monday will bring a 50% to 60% chance for showers and storms, possibly tropical in nature. Temps will likely stay in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies in the presence of tropical rains.

Rainfall could last as late as Tuesday in the worst case scenarios, but should move out of the region after that.

What We Don't Know:

We don't know what stretch of coast will be impacted. It's still too early.

We don't know how strong this system could be. It could reach a Category 1 or even higher.

We don't know how the weekend forecast for East Texas will transpire. Everything from hot and dry to Tropical Storm conditions are possible. The forecast will continue to be ever changing, almost by the hour.

What Do You Need to Do?:

Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

Check your emergency supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get a storm, which at this time remains very uncertain.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RED CROSS HURRICANE SAFETY CHECKLIST.

Stick with CBS 19 heading through this week. We will have you covered with the latest information!

