Prepare for a warm winter: The NOAA Winter Outlook and how it could affect East Texas

The start of meteorological winter is just six months away with long-range forecasts helping us prepare.

TYLER, Texas — Winter is coming, whether we like it not. That's why, even if you take these forecasts with a grain of salt, these forecasts are issued: to help us prepare for what we could face. On Thursday, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration released its long-range winter forecast for winter 2021-2022.

Here's a look at the big picture:

Drilling down a bit and looking at Texas and East Texas, you will see we have a 40 to 60% chance of seeing above-average temperatures between the first of December and February 28. That means Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches and Lufkin will see a lot of warmer-than-average days between December and the end of February. And from time to time, cold blasts of air will move in and out of East Texas.

The Climate Prediction Center, a branch within NOAA, based a lot of this year's forecast on an expected La Nina weather pattern that is forecast this winter in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. La Nina was present last year, so this year's forecast looks a lot like last year's. Here's typically what La Nina means for Texas.

As you can see on the graphic above, La Nina usually results in dry and warm conditions for most of Texas. So, it comes as no shock that NOAA's precipitation outlook includes most of the southern plains to have near or below-average rain and snow this winter.

The drier than average forecast does not bode well for the worsening drought situation that's developed since August here in Texas. By looking at the graphic below you can see drought is likely to persist or further development of drought is likely. These two categories cover most of the state:

And now let's recap the outlook on how this could impact East Texas this winter.