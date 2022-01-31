Roads being prepped for winter weather by TxDOT

The winter storm forecast for East Texas has resulted in TxDOT crews preparing roads in the eight-county district for icy conditions. Bridges and other roadway areas likely to ice are being pre-treated through Wednesday afternoon.
Major roadways, including I-20, are being pre-treated with a brine solution that consists of salt and water to ensure ice and snow does not stick to the roadways. The pre-treating process is a fast-moving operation directly from a TxDOT mobile convoy, allowing minimal impacts to traffic. Those who are driving behind these convoys should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the convoys.
Coordination efforts between the crews, local governments, and law enforcement are underway in case other roadways need to be treated. TxDOT is working closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information regarding a potential winter weather storm, which includes TxDOT personnel monitoring forecasts and weather conditions; and responding when needed to ensure roads stay open and safe; and posting updates on road closures and conditions to their website.
Residents can access statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.
TxDOT provided some safe driving tips if wintry conditions occur:
- Reduce speed and stay cautious on bridges; overpasses; ramps; turns; and shaded areas. These parts of roads typically freeze first and are the most dangerous in low-light conditions.
- Allow extra time to get to your destination.
- Leave extra room between your vehicle and the one in front of you. If you need to break suddenly, it allows more time for your vehicle to come to a stop safely.
- If your vehicle begins to slide and looses the connection to the road, guide your wheel into the direction of the skid and release the gas pedal.
- Allow a minimum of 200 feet of distance from vehicles that are treating the roads, and allow emergency vehicles to pass you.
- If you become stranded on the road, remain in your vehicle. This is allows you to keep as much warmth around you as possible. If stranded, call 9-1-1 to alert emergency services to your location.
- Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions become extreme.