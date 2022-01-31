Roads being prepped for winter weather by TxDOT

Major roadways, including I-20, are being pre-treated with a brine solution that consists of salt and water to ensure ice and snow does not stick to the roadways

The winter storm forecast for East Texas has resulted in TxDOT crews preparing roads in the eight-county district for icy conditions. Bridges and other roadway areas likely to ice are being pre-treated through Wednesday afternoon.

Major roadways, including I-20, are being pre-treated with a brine solution that consists of salt and water to ensure ice and snow does not stick to the roadways. The pre-treating process is a fast-moving operation directly from a TxDOT mobile convoy, allowing minimal impacts to traffic. Those who are driving behind these convoys should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the convoys.

Coordination efforts between the crews, local governments, and law enforcement are underway in case other roadways need to be treated. TxDOT is working closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information regarding a potential winter weather storm, which includes TxDOT personnel monitoring forecasts and weather conditions; and responding when needed to ensure roads stay open and safe; and posting updates on road closures and conditions to their website.

Residents can access statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.

TxDOT provided some safe driving tips if wintry conditions occur: