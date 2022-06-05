NWS confirms second tornado in Rusk County

The wind speeds of the tornado were recorded to be upwards of 115 mph. This is now the second recorded tornado from Thursday afternoon's severe weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado moved through Rusk County near the Church Hill community on Thursday afternoon.

A NWS representative from the Shreveport office has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado moved through the area near County Road 262, northeast of Henderson in the Church Hill community.

The wind speeds of the tornado were recorded to be upwards of 115 mph. This is now the second recorded tornado from Thursday afternoon's severe weather. The first was recorded near Whispering Pines RV Park & Lodging in the Mount Enterprise community, which is 20 miles from this tornado.

A statement from the NWS explains the damage assessed in the area:

Latest from the damage assessment team is that the tornado in Mt. Enterprise was an EF-1 with max winds around110 mph when it went through the trailer park it was around 105.

Survey teams are still out in Rusk and Panola counties but as of now the rating was an EF-1 damage near Mt. Enterprise in Southern Rusk County and East of Henderson an EF-2 Track has been found thus far.