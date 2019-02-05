The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:

Harrison County

Rusk County

Gregg County

Shelby County

Panola County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood WATCH for the following counties:

Harrison County

Gregg County

Marion County

Rusk County

Cherokee County

