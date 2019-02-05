The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:.
- Angelina County - Expected to expire at 6:15 a.m.
- Nacogdoches County - Expected to expire at 6:15 a.m.
- Rusk County - Expected to expire at 6:15 a.m.
- Shelby County - Expected to expire at 6:45 a.m.
- San Augustine County - Expected to expire at 7:15 a.m.
- Sabine County - Expected to expire at 7:15 a.m.
- Harrison County - Expected to expire at 6:45 a.m.
- Panola County - Expected to expire at 6:45 a.m.
Potential hazards include 60 mph winds and penny-size hail.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:
- Harrison County
- Rusk County
- Gregg County
- Shelby County
- Panola County
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood WATCH for the following counties:
- Harrison County
- Gregg County
- Marion County
- Rusk County
- Cherokee County
