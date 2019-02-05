The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:

Upshur County

Wood County

Smith County

Gregg County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:

Harrison County - Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.

Smith County- Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.

Gregg County- Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.

Marion County- Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.

The Tyler Police Department is reporting issues with the following areas:

Old Troup Highway/Troup Highway

Troup Highway/ESE Loop 323

Old Troup Hight/Calloway Road

Varsity Driver/Patriot Drive

W. Erwin Street/North Glenwood Boulevard

Severe Weather Preparation Tips:

