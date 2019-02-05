The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood WARNING for the following counties:
- Upshur County
- Wood County
- Smith County
- Gregg County
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:
- Harrison County - Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.
- Smith County- Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.
- Gregg County- Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.
- Marion County- Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.
The Tyler Police Department is reporting issues with the following areas:
- Old Troup Highway/Troup Highway
- Troup Highway/ESE Loop 323
- Old Troup Hight/Calloway Road
- Varsity Driver/Patriot Drive
- W. Erwin Street/North Glenwood Boulevard
Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.
Severe Weather Preparation Tips:
