Rusk County man thankful to be alive after possible tornado destroys home

Bobby Harding witnessed a black cloud heading his way and heard a train noise, that's when he rushed to his bathroom and started praying.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Severe weather struck parts of East Texas Thursday afternoon and the storms ripped apart homes and trees in Rusk County.

Witnesses described the scene moments before the destruction as a black sky, followed by a train whistle.

Bobby Harding was among those affected by the storms. He says he was on his back porch when he saw a tornado form and he ran inside to his bathroom and began to pray.

"I seen it gray looking back there, and I heard a freight train, and I said, that's not choo-choo train, that's a tornado," he said.

Those strong winds were ruthless, causing extreme damage to Bobby Harding's home.

A tree toppled on top of his home crushing his roof and all of his belongings. The only room that was untouched was the restroom where he took shelter.

"And I heard that big tree snap, I heard the boom. If a tornado cut it down like that, then it was pretty bad," he said.

To get an interview with Harding, CBS19 crews on scene had to hop over a large tree and crawl underneath another to eventually get to his front porch.

Harding was still in shock that his home was destroyed and said he doesn't know what he will do next.

"I don't have any insurance on the home, I am hoping the government can help me. This is my only home, I don't have anywhere else to go," he said.

The rest of the homes along FM 1251 were untouched, according to officials on the scene.

However, neighbors were helping each other cut down trees that were uprooted in their driveways to help those affected clear a path.

As for Harding, he said he is thankful to be alive.