The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:

Houston County - Expected to expire at 5:15 a.m.

Trinity County - Expected to expire at 5:15 a.m.

Cherokee County - Expected to expire at 5 a.m.

Angelina County - Expected to expire at 5:30 a.m.

Nacogdoches County - Expected to expire at 5:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WATCH for the following counties:

Harrison County - Expected to expire at 5:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood WATCH for the following counties:

Harrison County

Gregg County

Marion County

Rusk County

Cherokee County

The Tyler Police Department is reporting issues with the following areas:

Old Troup Highway/Troup Highway

Troup Highway/ESE Loop 323

Old Troup Hight/Calloway Road

Varsity Driver/Patriot Drive

W. Erwin Street/North Glenwood Boulevard

Calloway Road just before the railroad tracks

Northbound lanes of Patriot Drive

Spur 364 is experiencing flooding. The National Weather Service reports a car was washed off the road.

Kilgore police are reporting the following area with high water:

Longview & Hale St (Region VII) closed

SH 135 SB at railroad overpass closed

Willow Springs closed

Sceyne & East Lantrip St to Mockingbird St closed

Commerce St, between Mexia and Smackover Streets closed

MLK Blvd, between SH 31 and Sanders St closed

Use caution at traffic circle on Houston St (draining slowly)

The National Weather Service is also reporting flooding in the Rabbit Creek area of Kilgore and and the Mud Creek area near Jacksonville.

Gladewater Police are reporting Shell Camp Road is blocked due to flooding.

In Rusk County, the National Weather Service reported a tree blocking County Road 424 near Farm-to-Market Road 13.

