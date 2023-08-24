40-acre wildfire forcing mandatory evacuations in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire in Shelby County has issued a mandatory evacuation Thursday evening.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire is burning 40 acres on County Road 1024 and County Road 1265.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on:
- County Road 1005
- County Road 1024
- County Road 1268
Officials said all roads leading to this location are shut down.
Police urges drivers to not travel in this area because you will be turned around.
CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.