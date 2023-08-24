40-acre wildfire forcing mandatory evacuations in Shelby County

According to officials, mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on County Roads 1024, 1005 and 1268.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire in Shelby County has issued a mandatory evacuation Thursday evening.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire is burning 40 acres on County Road 1024 and County Road 1265.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents on:

County Road 1005

County Road 1024

County Road 1268

Officials said all roads leading to this location are shut down.

Police urges drivers to not travel in this area because you will be turned around.