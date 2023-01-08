OFFICIAL: 33 violations issued in Smith County since enacting burn ban over 3 weeks ago

In the past month, officials say they've experienced over 100 grass and bush fires. In addition to the fires, they have received nearly 50 calls of illegal burning.

2023

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents that all outdoor burning activity in the county is still prohibited while the county burn ban remains in effect.

This includes burning trash, debris and yard waste.

In the past month, officials say they've experienced over 100 grass and bush fires. In addition to the fires, they have received nearly 50 calls of illegal burning and have issued 33 citations for violations of the burn ban and illegal burning, the fire marshal's office said.

The burn ban was issued on Aug. 1 and will continue to be in effect for the next 90 days unless conditions improve. The Red Flag Warrning remains in effect with critical to extreme fire weather conditions expected over the next few days, officials said.

The weather condition in the area is forecasting triple-digit temperatures, winds at 10 mph, and humidity as low as 20 to 25 percent.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, almost 100% of Smith County has a moderate drought condition and about 2.5% of the county is experiencing severe drought conditions.

Violations of the burn ban and illegal burning is a fine up to $500. Citations are now being issued as violations, officials said.

Outdoor grilling and outdoor welding operations are still allowed as long as the flames are contained. Officials said welders have to register in advance with the Fire Marshal’s Office.