Severe Weather

Tropical Storm Arlene drifting south in the Gulf of Mexico

The system is forecast to weaken as it eventually heads towards western Cuba.
Credit: 13News Now

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Well, that was quick! Just one day after the start of the Atlantic hurricane season we have Tropical Storm Arlene.

National Hurricane Center's Friday 2 p.m. advisory shows the storm has sustained winds of 40 mph gusting to 50 mph. The system was located about 250 west of Tampa Bay, Florida.

The change from a tropical depression early this morning to a tropical storm this afternoon happened as the storm briefly got slightly more organized and brought its winds up the 39 mph threshold for a named storm.

Credit: 13News Now

Its life as a tropical storm will be very short-lived, however, as it will encounter increasing winds aloft on its journey south. Those winds, which create wind shear, will rip it apart.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the depression will weaken into a remnant low by Saturday. 

Credit: 13News Now

After that, the remnants may turn back to the east-northeast and eventually accelerate northeastward.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Last year's season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole, and Fiona.

