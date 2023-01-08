Smith County officials to vote on burn ban

As the triple-digit heat continues with no rain in sight, over 150 counties in Texas are now under a burn ban.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — As the triple-digit heat continues with no rain in sight, over 150 counties in Texas are now under a burn ban. That includes several counties such as Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, and most of deep East Texas.

Tomorrow, Smith County officials are expected to vote on whether to issue their own burn ban.

"The conditions are lining up to be dangerous. The awareness factor is a big deal, so we just want people to think and to be cautious about what they’re doing," said Paul Findley, Smith County Fire Marshal.

Findley says that counties refer to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, to determine forest fire potential. Currently, Smith County has scored low enough compared to others to avoid a ban so far. If Smith County does enact a burn ban, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be any more fires.

"The fire down in the Bullard area, it was an improperly maintained lawn trailer that was basically being towed on a rim." Findley said. "And I believe our estimates on that were about five acres burned, two structures damaged (and) one completely."

So a burn ban would not have necessarily put a stop to last week’s grass fire in Bullard, but it could at least raise some awareness. It has helped people take the issue of fire and burn safety more seriously. At the end of the day, Findley urges Smith County residents to be smart and aware.

"This time of year especially, and regardless of what the decisions are tomorrow from the commissioners court in regards to prohibiting burning....These types of things that we’re talking about now are just great opportunities to raise awareness," Findley said.