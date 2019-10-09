TYLER, Texas — Continued hot and dry weather across East Texas is leading to more counties being added to our Burn Ban list. As of Tuesday, that list included:

Smith County

Morris County

Cherokee County

Cass County

Gregg County

Upshur County

Rusk County

Marion County

Harrison County

Henderson County

Anderson County

Houston County

Trinity County

Most of East Texas is still above normal for total rainfall of the year, but most of that rain came in the first half of the year.

Since July 1, Tyler is 5.40" below normal. July was 1.79 under average, August was 2.57" under average and September so far is 1.09" under average.

The dry weather is just not impacting Tyler, both Longview and Lufkin are also dealing with rain deficits this summer. Most of East Texas has only seen about half the amount of rain we get in a typical start to September.

On top of the dry weather, it has been an above average summer as far as the temperatures are concerned as well.

August was on average 3.5 degrees above normal and September has been a ridiculous 9.7 degrees above normal for the first 10 days of the month. It is shaping up to be one of the hottest Septembers on record across the area.

The first eight days of the month, the coolest high temperature we saw was 98 degrees. We set some daily records as well, including Sunday in Tyler when we tied a record that was 56 years old.

We are hoping to see some showers on Wednesday, and some of us might get another shower or weak storm on Friday as a weak cold front will come by, but don't count on it.

Keep your fingers crossed or say a few prayers! Get ready for another toasty week East Texas!

