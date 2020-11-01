This story will be continuously updated as the forecast changes and WFAA receives more weather reports.

From Denton to Ponder to Decatur to Frisco to downtown Dallas, plenty of North Texans were waking up to snowfall Saturday morning.

With much of the northwestern portion of North Texas under a winter weather advisory until noon, the flakes were coming down by 7:30 a.m., blanketing roadways and yards and appearing to stick to the ground.

The below tweet from Frisco shows light snow accumulation on the ground and on roofs.

In Ponder, fat flakes came down, covering yards and homes more evenly.

Multiple people in Plano reported seeing freezing rain and sleet in Plano.

Near Decatur and Bridgeport, the snow had evenly covered the ground by 7:30 a.m., and in Denton, the snow had made its way to the area by 8:30 a.m., covering cacti. By 9:30 a.m., fat flakes were seen falling heavily in downtown Dallas.

Snowfall blankets North Texas Snow comes down in Denton, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Snow falling in Ponder, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Snow covers the docks on Lake Bridgeport in Chico, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Two kids show off their snowballs in Justin, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. A playful sign in the snow in Argyle, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Snowfall covers palm trees and outdoor furniture in Chico on Lake Bridgeport on Jan. 11, 2020. The snowfall measured almost four inches in Decatur by 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020. Snow covers the ground in between Bridgeport and Decatur on Jan. 11, 2020. Footprints in the snow in Denton, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Snow covers the ground in between Bridgeport and Decatur on Jan. 11, 2020. Footprints in the snow in Decatur, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Snow on a car in Decatur, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020. Snowfall in Decatur, Texas on Jan. 11, 2020.

By 10:30 a.m., the snow had become a bit of a slushy mess in downtown Decatur as the sun began to peek out from behind the clouds.

The highest snow totals were in and around Denton, Decatur, Breckenridge, Jacksboro, Bowie, and Gainesville, where around 1 to 3 inches of snow fell Saturday morning.

WFAA

With the exception of the area around Denton, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area missed out on higher snow totals. Northern areas like Plano, Frisco and Flower Mound ended up with less than an inch or a dusting.

The Texas Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be on the lookout for slippery conditions Saturday morning, especially when driving over bridges that may have iced over.

RELATED: Tips for driving in the snow and winter weather

Crews were working in Jack and Wise counties overnight, at first dealing with flooding and then with the snow on the roadways, a spokesperson confirmed to WFAA.

Other areas under the Winter Weather Advisory can expect a round snow through around mid to late morning. Snow could come down heavy enough for around 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

RELATED: SNOW in North Texas Saturday morning

Any snow should mainly stick to grassy and elevated surfaces, but could come down heavy enough to stick to the roads in some locations. Watch out for slick or slushy roads in areas under the Winter Weather Advisory.

Northern sides of the DFW area (Denton and Collin counties) have the best chance at seeing accumulating snow this morning. For Fort Worth and Dallas, flurries are possible, but anything other than a dusting is unlikely for most.

Enjoy the snow if you see it! And if you do, feel free to send us an email at digital@wfaa.com or tweet us @wfaa with any great pictures or video you'd like to share!