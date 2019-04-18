SLOCUM, Texas — A house was blown off its foundation in Anderson County after Thursday morning's storms.

The house located on County Road 1231 in the Alderbranch Community, near Slocum, was separated from its foundation.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

"“My wife and five kids, we were all in the house asleep when it happened," homeowner Steve Mullins said. "Thankfully, the Lord was with us and everybody’s safe."

Mullins says some time between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., a loud wind blew the roof off the house. The structure was also pushed about 10 feet from the foundation.

"You don’t think something like this would happen to you," Mullins said. You see it happen in other places but having never experienced anything like this. Pretty shocked and surprised."

The back of the home was also destroyed.

"We had a 24-foot add-on in the back. It took it off, and spread it all out probably about a quarter mile behind the house," Mullins said. It damaged all the ceilings inside and pulled some of the seals out from the bottom of it.”

Debris from half of the roof was located about 30 yards east of the house. The family does not know where the other half is.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

“It’s looking like for us, we’re probably not going to be able to rebuild it," Mullins said. "We’ll have to do something else with it, for the meantime, until we get to look at it a little further.”

Fortunately, no one was injured.

"All of this is replaceable," Mullins said. "We’re blessed that everybody’s okay and nobody was hurt, injured, nothing like that. We’re just keeping our focus on the Lord and he’s going to see us through it.”

Neighbors offered the family food, supplies and shelter as they tried to gather their belongings.

Other nearby homes also sustained roof damages.

"It’s difficult times, and bad things happen to everybody," Mullins said. "Main thing is how we respond and we’re not going to let this stop us from serving the Lord and fulfilling our call and doing those things. We’re going to keep on going."



