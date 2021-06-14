The sudden onset of extreme heat can be dangerous, here is a list of places to keep cool

With the dramatic temperature change, it is important to know the closest area in your neighborhood to find relief from the heat.

TYLER, Texas — The sudden spike in temperatures could be dangerous for anyone caught off guard by the recent weather change.

We reached out to city officials across East Texas to gather a list of places to find relief from the heat during the day and overnight in the case of an emergency.

We plan to add to this list as more options become available.

City of Tyler:

Overnight Shelters:

Salvation Army - 24 hour shelter for homeless or near homeless with a capacity of 200. (903) 592-4361. In case of declared emergency, additional space for 250 is available in the Disaster Shelter

American Red Cross - Open on demand. Depends on declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1- 866-505-4801

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission- 601 Valentine St. Tyler, Texas. (903)-617-6097

Daytime Shelters:

Broadway Square Mall during business hours

Local movie theaters, churches and fire stations - please call ahead to check availability

Tyler Public Library 201 S. College (903) 593-7323

Senior Citizen Activity Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, (903) 597-0781 for additional information about services, 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday, estimated capacity 125

Rose Garden 420 Rose Park Drive, (903) 531-1349, 8 AM - 5 PM. Monday through Friday with an estimated capacity 200

Swimming Pools and Splash Pads:

Fun Forest Park. Hours/Days of operation: June 2-August 11. Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday Open: Wednesday – Noon to 6 PM, Thursday – Noon to 6 PM, Friday – Noon to 6 PM., Saturday – 10 AM. to 6 PM, Sunday 1 PM to 6 PM.

Bergfeld Park. 8 AM - 9 PM everyday

Glass Rec/Woldert Park. 9 AM - 8 PM everyday

Faulkner Park. 9 AM - 9 PM everyday

City of Longview:

Longview Public Library. 222 W. Cotton Street. Mon, Wed, Fri and Sat. 10 AM - 6 PM. Thursday 10 AM - 7 PM Sunday 1 PM - 5 PM

Broughton Branch Library and rec center 801. S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Mon- Thurs. 2 PM - 6 PM

Longview Swim Center. 1111 W. Fairmont St.

Ingram Pool 1400 N. Tenth St.

Jack Mann Splash Pad. 100 H G Mosley Pkwy

Lear Park Rec Center. 2101 North Highway 259

Paula Martin Jones Rec Center 515 West Avalon St.

Green Street Rec Center. 814 South Green St. Mon - Fri 8 AM to 5 PM

City of Lufkin: