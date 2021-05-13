'Super Flower Moon' is the next lunar event you don't want to miss

You can see the moon known for its red hue early Wednesday morning.

TEXAS, USA — If you enjoy gazing into space, get your eyes ready for our next lunar event: The super flower blood moon!

A supermoon occurs when the moon is nearest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter. But this supermoon is not your average celestial event. We will also be entering into a total lunar eclipse at the same time and although the full moon will be in view for everyone around the world, some time zones will not be able to witness the eclipse.

During the lunar eclipse, the moon passes through Earth's shadows so the little bit of light that can be seen comes from sunsets and sunrises occurring around the world. Mix that with some particles floating around in the atmosphere and you get a reddish, ruddy hue which is where the 'blood moon' gets part of it's name.

The best time to view the eclipse and full moon in East Texas would be around 6 AM Wednesday morning but if that is too early for you, there are streaming parties taking place all over the world celebrating the event.