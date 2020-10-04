TYLER, Texas — As we go into the Easter weekend East Texas will be under the gun for severe weather. This threat will not just be for Saturday, but for Easter Sunday morning as well. All types of severe weather will be possible, with the threat for tornadoes going up heading toward Sunday morning.

Here's the latest.

The Threat:

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a 70% chance for showers and storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially as we head into Saturday night and early Easter Sunday.

Most of East Texas, with the exception of areas north and east of Gilmer, will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Saturday, a level 2 out of 5. Areas north and east of Gilmer will be under a Marginal Risk, level 1 of 5. All types of severe weather are possible as of this time.

Severe weather outlook for Saturday 4/11/2020.

KYTX

The main risks associated with showers and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rains. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but do not appear to be the highest threat with the first round of storms. The threat for tornadic storms will increase as we head into Sunday morning.

Severe weather impacts for Saturday 4/11/2020.

KYTX

As we head into early Sunday the risk for severe weather will be increasing around the region. Almost all of East Texas will remain under a Slight Risk, level 2 of 5, for severe weather with areas from Marshall south to Lufkin and to the east under an Enhanced Risk, level 3 of 5, for severe weather.

Severe weather outlook for Sunday 4/12/2020.

KYTX

Risks go even higher as you head over the border into Louisiana, with areas from there through to Alabama under a Moderate Risk, level 4 of 5, for severe weather on Sunday and under the gun for a potential severe weather outbreak.

Severe weather outlook for Sunday 4/12/2020.

KYTX

As far as the threats go to East Texas on Sunday we are expecting the risk for all types of severe weather for the morning hours in our region, with the threat for tornadoes being higher with this round of storms than what we saw on Saturday.

Timing:

As far as timing goes for this round of severe weather we are expecting things to come in two waves.

The first wave will start to develop on Saturday afternoon with showers and storms getting stronger as we head through the late afternoon through the early overnight. When this round of showers and storms starts to move out we can expect a bit of a lull very early Sunday morning before round two shows up.

Speaking of round two, we are expecting that to show up before sunrise Sunday, with the threat continuing through the midday around the region. Things should calm down during Sunday afternoon.

Final Thought:

We are looking at two rounds of intense weather this weekend, and the risk for all types of severe weather. Remember CBS 19 will have you covered all weekend long, and you can get the latest alerts sent right to your pocket with the KYTX CBS 19 mobile apps!

Connect with CBS 19 Meteorologist Michael Behrens on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS 19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app.

Click here to download the iPhone app.

Click here to download the iPad app.

Click here to download the Android app.