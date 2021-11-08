Tackling the heat during high school football practice

August offers up some of the hottest days of the season. Here's how athletes are staying safe:

Football practice has kicked off in East Texas and tackling the heat is part of the package when it comes to these first few weeks.

At Longview High School, the JV and Varsity teams report at 2 p.m. but practice usually doesn’t begin until 5:00 p.m.

Deidre Scotter is an athletic trainer at Longview High School and she says that window of time is beneficial when it comes to checking in on the players.

“They’ll go to some meetings, they’ll go to the weight room for a little bit where they can do water so when they get to us, three hours before practice, they have a lot of opportunities to drink.”

August can offer up some of the hottest days of the season, even during those evening hours, so trainers take extra steps to protect the players.

“When it's hot like this we stay on the grass field the whole time just to avoid the increased heat and temperatures on the turf," Scotter said. 'We’re also adding in about 3 extra water breaks where the guys can take their helmet off, catch their breath, get a little extra water.”

Scotter says that the practice of hydrating should continue even when practice is over.

“However many pounds you lost during practice, drink a bottle of water," Scotter said. "Try to eat a good meal. Don’t go home and eat junk or go to bed, try to eat a good meal.”

Scotter says as the nights get earlier and school starts up, practice times stay the same, with freshman meeting during the mornings and varsity during those evening hours avoiding the hottest parts of the day.