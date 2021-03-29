Cleanup begins in Mt. Enterprise after EF-2 tornado damaged homes, vehicles

"I thought I was going to be a goner." A Mt. Enterprise resident recounts moments a tornado blew through his home.

MT ENTERPRISE, Texas — An EF-2 swept through Mount Enterprise Saturday damaging homes and vehicles.

"The actual recovery process is going to take a few months," Patrick Dooley, deputy emergency management coordinator in Rusk County, said. "Taking infrastructure to rebuild, everything has a dollar sign attached to it, so that's going to take a little time to do all that."

First responders have setup aid and assistance at the Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department along Gregg Street providing essential items such a toilet paper, food and water.

I want to say at least 25% of the city was hit," Dooley said. "It has some sort of minor to major damage."

Volunteers are helping in efforts to clear trees and debris off homes.

"A lot of the volunteers we have out here are just citizens that have come up," he said. "We have a group called HandUp Network, they are awesome."

The HandUp Network is a nonprofit based out of Tyler.

"We have volunteer teams in a variety of different skills," Sam Smith, chief executive officer of HandUp Network said. "We have people that are here helping with donations, making sure things are organized, we need tons of tarps by the way. If you have any we need them."

According to the Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department, essential items are being donated to storm victims.

Steven West is a resident of Mt. Enterprise since 2007. He was inside his home when the tornado blew through.

"That rumbling, sounds like a train coming through, the house was shaking I thought I was going to be a goner," West said.

West was watching the news during the storm. He says when he heard the sirens going off he immediately tried to take cover, eventually making it into his bedroom.

"The house started shaking and man, I didn't know, I thought the house was going to fall apart," he said. "As soon as I dove in there and hit the floor, the tree, it snapped the tree off and it came through the roof."

A portion of West's roof is missing and two vehicles parked on his front yard were smashed by a tree.

West says he prayed as he took cover on the floor of his bedroom.

"I was praying," he said. "I said lord, get me through this, I didn't know if I was going to make it or tear the house up. It was pretty scary."