TYLER, Texas — Updated at 11:00 AM CDT

The CBS 19 Weather Team has been tracking Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm system could impact East Texas, but the worst portions of this storm will stay in Louisiana. There is still some uncertainty around what path this system will take, so our impacts could change going into the weekend.

Here is what we know as of now.

The Latest:

Hurricane Barry Forecast Path as of 7/13/19 at 10:30 am.

KYTX

As of 10:00 AM CDT Saturday Hurricane Barry was building over the Gulf of Mexico, and was just hours away from coming onshore. Landfall is expected Saturday in southern Louisiana. It will continue northward/northwestward and could bring some heavy rainfall and gusty winds to some East Texas counties this weekend.

Eastern parts of East Texas are still within the cone of uncertainty, which means we can't let our guard down yet.

At this time there are no watches or warnings anywhere along the Texas coast, although portions of the coast near from Lake Charles to New Orleans are now under a Tropical Storm Warning and areas further south are under a Hurricane Warning. Areas of Southern Mississippi are under Tropical Storm Watches.

Peak winds as of this time were 75 mph.

Tropical Alerts as of 7/13/19 at 11 am.

KYTX

What We Know:

Hurricane Barry will make landfall on Saturday.

Barry is a Category 1 Hurricane, but is unlikely to gain strength beyond this.

Landfall will happen in Louisiana, likely west of Morgan City.

It's important to understand the uncertainty - heavy rain and wind from this system could still shift further toward the west and into East Texas.

East Texas will miss the worst parts of Barry, but rainfall and storms are still expected this weekend.

Be ready for some rain and wind this weekend, though all day rainfall is not likely.

The Forecast:

We are watching Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico which is a Category 1 Hurricane. Where this storm goes has major impacts on our weekend forecast. The worst parts of the storm will miss East Texas, but showers and storms this weekend are still expected from Barry as it moves onshore.

Right now there are two main scenarios.

Scenario one is Barry moves along the Gulf Coast, and comes onshore somewhere closer to Lake Charles, Louisiana. This would then push more tropical moisture up into East Texas, making for a rather rainy weekend. The closer to Lake Charles this system goes, the higher our rain totals will be. In the worst case scenarios we could see upwards of two to three inches in parts of our region. This scenario is increasing in likelihood from previously decreasing, so make sure you keep an eye on the forecast!

Scenario two is Barry moves along the Gulf Coast, and comes onshore closer to the middle part of Louisiana. This would result in some rain bands for East Texas, but much much less than in scenario one.

Right now we are expecting the chance for shower and storm bands to hit East Texas through parts of the day on Saturday and Sunday as a result of this scenario. This, again, could change as we wait to find out where the storm makes landfall.

The greatest threats with Barry will be winds gusting up near 80 MPH and flash flooding due to rain totals exceeding 20 inches in some locations. This risk will not be in East Texas.

The worst threats to East Texas will be thunderstorms, brief gusty winds, and brief heavy rainfall.

Rainfall projections as of 7/13/19 at 11:30 am.

KYTX

Wind speed projections as of 7/13/19 at 11:30 am.

KYTX

While we have a good idea as to where Barry will come onshore, uncertainty remains about what path it will follow once it does move over land. Checking back into the forecast all weekend long will be crucial to your planning.

Spaghetti Models for Hurricane Barry as of 7/13/19 at 11:30 am.

KYTX

As of now our forecast for Saturday is increasing clouds and a 40% chance for showers and storms as bands of moisture push through. These showers and storms will be most likely starting Saturday afternoon and heading into Saturday night. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see continued chances for showers and storms related to Barry, but looks like lighter and steadier rain is also a possibility. Shower and storm bands will remain possible as well. Some of these could be heavy at times. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for showers and storms as of this time.

Some of this moisture could linger around with showers and storms into Monday as well. Right now this chance is only around 30% with partly cloudy skies. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s for both Sunday and Monday in East Texas.

Rainfall is expected to be gone from our region by Tuesday.

What We Don't Know:

We don't know what exact path the storm will follow once making landfall.

While we have a good idea of what to expect for this weekend in East Texas, changes to the storm's path will alter our forecast, so you should make sure to check back in often!

What Do You Need to Do?:

Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

Check your emergency supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get heavy rains, which at this time is still a possibility.

