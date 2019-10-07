TYLER, Texas — Updated at 1 PM CDT

The CBS 19 Weather Team has been tracking Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, that is now likely to become a Hurricane before the weekend arrives. This storm system could impact East Texas, but the threat for this has been trending downward, though there is still some uncertainty around what path this system will take.

Here is what we know as of now.

The Latest:

Tropical Storm Barry Forecast Path as of 7/11/19 at 1 pm.

KYTX

As of 1 pm Thursday Tropical Storm Barry was building over the Gulf of Mexico. Barry is likely to see intensification into a Hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. The path of the storm is likely to push through Louisiana, but should it lean more toward western Louisiana, impacts to East Texas will be higher.

At this time there are no watches or warnings anywhere along the Texas coast, although portions of the coast near from Lake Charles to New Orleans are now under a Hurricane Watch, with areas closer to Louisiana under a Tropical Storm Warning. Extreme eastern parts of East Texas are still within the cone of uncertainty, which means we can't let our guard down yet.

Peak winds as of this time were 40 mph.

What We Know:

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in The Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane recon planes are flying in and investigating the storm.

Confidence in a Louisiana Landfall is much higher today than yesterday.

It's important to understand the uncertainty - the models could shift back to the west just as easily as they shifted to eastern Louisiana.

The threat to East Texas is trending downward.

Be ready for some rain and wind this weekend, though also be prepared for a scenario in which this storm misses East Texas almost completely.

The Forecast:

We are watching Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico which is forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane by late Friday or early Saturday. Where this storm goes has major impacts on our weekend forecast. Our threat is trending downward, but is not yet zero.

Right now there are two main scenarios.

Scenario one is Barry moves along the Gulf Coast, and comes onshore somewhere near Lake Charles, Louisiana. This would then push a lot of tropical moisture up into East Texas, making for a rather rainy weekend. The closer to Lake Charles this system goes, the higher our rain totals will be. In the worst case scenarios we could see upwards of six inches around the region. The odds for this scenario have been trending downward.

Scenario two is Barry moves along the Gulf Coast, and comes onshore closer to New Orleans. This could bring rain into East Texas, but much much less than in scenario one, or it could mean the rain misses us all together. Right now it is still too early to tell what exactly will happen, but overall this scenario is much more likely than the first one.

Of course between now and then this forecast will likely change, and the storm could come onshore in a variety of locations, so checking back into the forecast all week long will be crucial to your weekend planning.

Spaghetti Models for Tropical Storm Barry as of 7/11/19 at 1 pm.

KYTX

As of now our forecast is for increasing clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday and Monday will bring a 40% chance and 30% chance, respectively, for showers and storms, possibly tropical in nature. Temps will likely stay in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies in the presence of tropical rains.

Rainfall could last as late as Tuesday in the worst case scenarios, but should move out of the region after that.

What We Don't Know:

We don't know exactly where the storm will make landfall. It is still too early to tell.

We don't know how strong this system could be. It could reach a Category 1 or even higher.

We don't know how the weekend forecast for East Texas will transpire. Everything from hot and dry to Tropically influenced rains are possible. The forecast will continue to be ever changing, almost by the hour.

What Do You Need to Do?:

Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

Check your emergency supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get heavy rains, which at this time is still a possibility.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RED CROSS HURRICANE SAFETY CHECKLIST.

Stick with CBS 19 heading through this week. We will have you covered with the latest information!

