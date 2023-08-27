The main impacts we could see from this current forecast track are tropical-storm-force wind gusts, heavy rainfall, rough surf and higher tides.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Outer Banks and other coastal areas in North Carolina as Hurricane Idalia is expected to move through the area Thursday.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the center of the storm is over southeastern Georgia moving toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds on Wednesday as it barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. As a category 3 again, Idalia made landfall on Florida's panhandle at 7:45 a.m. at Keaton Beach in Taylor County. Its wind speed at landfall was approximately 125 mph.

Hampton Roads is currently outside the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Idalia's path. As it moves over land, it will weaken to a tropical storm before exiting off the Carolina coastline near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line.

Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina would be spared the brunt of the storm, but will still feel impacts. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Outer Banks and other coastal parts of North Carolina.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to impact much of Hampton Roads with the strongest winds occurring throughout the Outer Banks. Wind speeds of 20-30 mph are expected with wind gusts surpassing 50 mph at times.

In addition, a flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as projected rainfall totals will range from 2-4 inches for North Carolina. Virginia should expect a trace to 3 inches with the highest rainfall totals throughout the southern portion of Virginia.

The main impacts for Hampton Roads include potential tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, strong rip currents, high surf, and higher-than-normal tides.

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones but in the West, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides, and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada, and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.