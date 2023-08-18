Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on Padre Island Texas

Tropical Storm Franklin will make landfall Wednesday morning and bring heavy rain to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Harold officially became our eighth named storm of the season overnight and has already made landfall on Padre Island Texas as of 11 a.m. This is the first U.S. landfall of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding is expected across south Texas through Wednesday morning. Flash flooding that may result in landslides is also a threat across parts of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

Tropical storm watches and warning remain in effect for south Texas.

Harold isn't the only storm we're watching in the Atlantic Basin, we also have Tropical Storm Franklin, Post-Tropical Gert and another wave of low pressure moving off the coast of West Africa.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Franklin is the named storm of greatest concern right now as it takes aim at the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Landfall is expected Tuesday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

This storm will also have a significant impact on parts of Puerto Rico. Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week. The heavy rain may produce flash and urban flooding which may result in landslides and mudslides. Rising rivers will also be a concern.





Post-Tropical Gert