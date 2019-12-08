TYLER, Texas — Hitting 100 degrees during an East Texas summer is never a question of "if," but "when." That question was finally answered Monday afternoon in both Tyler and Longview.

FORECAST: Triple digit heat possible today & tomorrow for East Texas!

At roughly 3:18 p.m., the Longview Airport reported hitting 100 degrees for the first time this summer.

Only a few minutes afterward, Tyler-Pounds Airport also reported its first 100-degree temperature of the year.

While Monday set the highest temperature so far this year, 100 degrees is nowhere near the record for August 12.

Tyler's record for August 12 is 105 degrees with Longview's is 108.

As August enters its second full week, virtually every county is under a heat advisory with scorching temperatures and humidity.

The CBS19 weather team is predicting more hot weather in Tuesday.

