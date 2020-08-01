TYLER, Texas — A significant severe weather threat is shaping up for Friday evening into Saturday morning across East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center is concerned with our area for possible severe weather, including the potential for tornadoes.

All of East Texas is currently under an enhanced risk for severe weather, a level 3 out of 5.

Severe Weather Outlook for East Texas Friday 1/10/2020.

Here's what we know so far:

Timing:

Rain chances will continue through Thursday night and into Friday morning. Showers and storms early in the day should not be severe, but that looks to change as we head into the afternoon.

Storms will start to form ahead of a strong cold front moving through Friday evening into early Saturday. These stronger storms could start to form as soon as early Friday afternoon.

There is concern that any storms that form prior to the main line moving through during the evening could turn into super cell type storms. These cells will possibly form beginning Friday the afternoon and lasting through Friday evening, ahead of the main line.

As the front approaches East Texas, a strong to severe line or storms will form, likely bringing a threat for severe weather to the entire region. This line will form to our west during the afternoon and early evening Friday. The line will then push through East Texas, leaving possibly as late as the early morning hours of Saturday.

You can track the forecast as it sits right now with our CBS 19 Future Skycast in the gallery below.

Future Skycast Timeline Friday 1/10 into Saturday 1/11 CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 2:15 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 3:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 4:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 5:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 6:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 7:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 8:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 9:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 10:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Friday 1/10/2020 @ 11:30 p.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Saturday 1/11/2020 @ 12:30 a.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Saturday 1/11/2020 @ 1:30 a.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Saturday 1/11/2020 @ 2:30 a.m. CBS 19 Future Skycast Saturday 1/11/2020 @ 3:30 a.m.

The Threats:

All types of severe weather appear to be possible on Friday, including hail, tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding rain.

Severe Weather Threats for East Texas Friday 1/10/2020.

Some of the most intense weather, and likely the highest risk for tornadoes, will come with possible super cell type storms earlier in the afternoon and evening. These would present the risk for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

As the line moves through the primary risk factors will change, but all severe weather types would remain possible as well. The line will bring a primary threat of damaging winds, but the environment will also be supportive for a few tornadoes and large hail.

Throughout the day, especially with the main line of storms, heavy rain is also likely. Anywhere from one to three inches of rain could fall around East Texas through Saturday afternoon. Flash Flooding could be a concern for some areas as the line moves through. However, overall flooding appears to be the smallest severe weather threat.

Final Thoughts:

Make sure you stay weather aware as we head toward Friday, and start thinking about your severe weather plan now! CBS 19 will have you covered before, during, and after the storms!

