Winter is coming: East Texas begins week with record warm temps, could end with flurries

TYLER, Texas — Tyler and Longview broke records Monday with the warmest low temperatures for that date in more than 50 years.

Hydrologist C.S. Ross of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said the overnight low temperature Monday was 65 degrees in Tyler and 66 in Longview.

"Normal is about 40 or so,” Ross said. “So, that is well above normal. Quite a sultry night.”

The previous record for warmest low temperature for Dec. 27 in Tyler was set in 1937 at 64 degrees and in 1971 at 58 degrees in Longview.

“That's more like late- or mid-springtime temps,” Ross said.