TYLER, Texas — Behind a powerful cold front, temperatures have dropped 40° and will drop into the 20s tonight across the majority of East Texas.

This will cause any precipitation to fall overnight or early tomorrow to come down as the frozen variety.

East Texas will warm up into the low 40s Friday afternoon, which would allow some of the showers to fall as rain again; but temperatures will quickly drop back down near or below freezing after the sun goes back down on Friday.

After comparing weather forecasting models runs throughout the day, it appears we have a decent shot at a wintry mix, including freezing rain, snow and ice overnight Friday.

One of the models we often use for short term forecasting, the HRRR, is showing a chance for some light snow south of Interstate 20 early tomorrow.

Although the chance exists Friday morning, we have more faith in the second round of showers showing up late Friday into early Saturday morning of actually reaching the ground and possibly creating some slick roadways early Saturday.

Models runs are picking up chances for both snow and ice.

As far as the snow is concerned, we are not expecting anything more then enough to wet-ten the pavement or worse case scenario produce a dusting.

The models are showing 3 bands of showers that could produce snow late Friday night working across the region.

The greater concern we think is going to be the threat of a few hundredths of an inch of ice, possibly on I-20 Friday night into Early Saturday morning.

Now 0.05" of ice may not seem like much, but it is enough to create a layer of ice on roadways causing some black ice and slick spots which is extra dangerous at night when motorists cannot see the icy spots.

As always, be EXTRA cautious traveling over bridges in situations like this.

We will continue to keep a close eye on this situation in the CBS19 weather center throughout the day on Friday. We've got you covered East Texas.

