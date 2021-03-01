ERCOT issues a winter weather watch through Sunday

ERCOT is taking action ahead of the predicted increase of energy usage to ensure grid reliability

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a winter weather watch effective through Sunday, Feb. 6. EROCT has forecasted a high energy demand for the duration of the winter storm weather. The upcoming cold front will bring freezing rain and temperatures within ERCOT's energy region.

ERCOT is taking action ahead of the predicted increase of energy usage to ensure grid reliability. This comes after they issued an Operating Condition Notice to the electricity market for extreme winter weather on Jan. 28; ERCOT projects to have enough generation to meet the increased demand with this notice.

“ERCOT is using all the tools available to manage the grid effectively during this winter weather,” said Interim CEO Brad Jones. “ERCOT will deploy all the resources and aggressively implement the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably during this winter weather. We will continue coordinating closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Public Utility Commission, the Railroad Commission and elected officials — as well as electric generators and transmission and distribution utilities — to keep Texans informed throughout the week.”

ERCOT has implemented different reforms to increase Texas's grid reliability:

ERCOT inspected generating units and transmission facilities; only 3 had deficiencies. All others complied with the new PUC requirements.

A new rule change requires all market participants who own or operate generation resources; or transmission and distribution power lines; to have their CEO sign and submit a letter that certifies each company's completed weatherization preparations to protect the grid for both summer and winter. ERCOT’s grid management is at its most aggressive since the market was created two decades ago. ERCOT has taken an aggressive approach to grid operations. This includes increasing operational reserves for adequate generation to Texas homes and businesses; bringing more generation online sooner; purchasing more reserve power; and balancing supply and demand for energy.

On-site fuel supply for some gas-fired generators has been assessed.

Unannounced testing of generation resources has been occurring to help verify that generators are providing accurate information about their availability for energy.

“While grid conditions remain strong with enough capacity, our weather forecasts show there is potential for significant frozen precipitation behind this week’s cold front,” said Jones. “With frozen precipitation there is always a chance for local outages caused by things like ice on wires or fallen tree limbs. These local outages are not related to the amount of available electricity generated and put on the grid. Texans should contact their utility in the event they experience a localized outage.”