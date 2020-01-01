2020 Texas Election Results

Texans will make their voices heard Nov. 3, 2020, in the General Election. CBS19, your East Texas Election Experts, will be here all night to tally live election results across East Texas, the state and the nation. Voters will determine the winners for races including the U.S. Presidential race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden; U.S. Senator John Cornyn and MJ Hegar; U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert and Hank Gilbert; Texas Senator Bryan Hughes and Audrey Spanko; three local state representative races; and a number of municipal and school races. Mail-in ballots postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m., Nov. 4. Mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally, leading to potential delays. Mail-in ballots can also be hand-delivered, but the deadline to submit them to polling locations is when polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Download the free CBS19 app to make sure you stay updated on the latest Election Night results. For everything you need to know about this year's General Election, click here