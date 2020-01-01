Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
News
Local
Texas
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
Coronavirus
VERIFY
CBS19 Helpline
Features
Latest News Stories
ELECTORAL COLLEGE: The road to 270
Rep. Chris Paddie ends bid for Texas Speaker of the House, throws support behind Dade Phelan
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
Hurricane Eta flooding washes away bridge
Eta's journey to continue after blasting Central America
Sports
Back
Under the Lights
Player of the Week
Coach of the Week
PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill
Latest Sports Stories
NFL: Masks mandatory at halftime, before and after games
Cowboys reportedly place quarterback Andy Dalton on reserve/COVID-19 list
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Facebook
Twitter
Latest News Stories
Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US
Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Tyler, TX »
69°
Tyler, TX »
Weather
Closings
Lessons Learned
Eye on Education
Facts Not Fear
VERIFY
Health Source
Senior Source
Totally East Texas
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
2020 Balance of Power
KYTX would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow