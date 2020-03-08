Marshall ISD student uses her voice to make a difference

Marshall ISD student uses her talent to share a message of hope and healing.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall ISD student is using her voice to make the world a better place.

"It's called 'Heal the World' by Michael Jackson," Breah McGlothin said.

Breah, 10, and her younger sister Laylah, 8, were asked to join Wiley College's A Capella Choir's version of Michael Jackson’s hit, “Heal the World."

“We featured a child from the STEM Academy in Marshall, Breah McGlothin, when our choir performed at the Belcher Center in February for the Celebration of Black History Month,” Gregory McPherson, a capella choir director at Wiley College, told our partners at The Marshall News Messenger. “We put that together with a live studio orchestra and so I wanted to take that and go back to our mobile studio here on campus so we could remix it, clean it up and master it, and release a new version.”

The track was recorded and released in June on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other music streaming services, as a message of hope and healing.

"I think it's about how all this stuff is happening in the world," Breah said.

Breah and Laylah's mother, Ashley, says the opportunity for the girls has been a blessing.

"We don't really work her [vocal coaching] she sings along to the radio, YouTube, so that's the only real practice she gets," Ashley said.

Breah says with all that's happening in the world on the discussion of race and equality, the words of the song resonate strongly with her, and is happy to have a platform to share a message.